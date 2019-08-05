The Bakersfield Police Department will be one of a handful of Kern County law enforcement agencies to host the 36th annual National Night Out on Tuesday.
BPD will host their event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Rabobank Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Ave. in downtown Bakersfield.
Attendance is free and so is parking in Rabobank's designated parking area just south of the venue.
The event will include entertainment, resource booths and displays from the BPD's K-9 unit, S.W.A.T. Team and Bomb Squad.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will be stationed at their headquarters on Norris Road for their event, which is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Other agencies hosting similar public forums are the Delano Police Department, Ridgecrest Police Department, Tehachapi Police Department and Arvin Police Department.
The annual campaigns promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie with the goal of making the community a safer, better place to live. It is the nation’s largest annual crime prevention event with more than 15,000 communities in all fifty states participating.
The events are designed to heighten crime prevention and awareness, generate support for citizen participation in local anti-crime efforts, and strengthen neighborhood spirit throughout respective cities.
