Local attorney and landlord Dennis Beaver and his wife Anne were having dinner on a recent night when they both had the same idea at the same time on how they could help during this pandemic.
Minutes later, they fired off a letter to their tenants.
"We are all in this battle together and realize the hardship you are experiencing, or will likely be, soon. We need to help each other and pay it forward," the letter said.
And then: "Therefore, rent for April is forgiven. Do not pay April rent. Just call this the 'Beaver Stimulus Package' for our tenants."
Beaver and his wife hope other property owners will consider doing the same.
"I think there are hundreds of landlords in this area who have the ability of doing the same thing," Beaver said.
"Why not?" he asked. "Particularly when the whole city is shut down more or less, and people are lining up for unemployment insurance."
(2) comments
Good for him. I don't feel capable of doing that with my rental.
Then don't.
