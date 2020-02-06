Assemblyman Rudy Salas and leaders from the Central Valley and the Legislative Latino and Black Caucuses recognized local vocalist and jazz artist Gregory Porter at the State Capital in Sacramento on Thursday.
Porter, a Bakersfield native, was honored with an official resolution that recognized his talents and his support of charitable activities throughout the state. He rose to fame in 2010 from his unique type of soul, jazz and gospel. Porter has won two Grammy awards and has been nominated six times, according to a news release.
Porter learned how to sing and imitate some of the early jazz legends through his mother's record collection. Growing up Porter was inspired by Nat King Cole, according to the release.
“It has been a wonderful experience to receive recognition from the State Assembly,” Porter said. “I would like to thank Assemblymember Salas and his colleagues for presenting me with an honorary resolution which recognizes the positive impact that music can have on strengthening the fabric of our communities and our state as a whole.”
Throughout his career Porter has participated in numerous charitable performances that have benefited civic and philanthropic efforts including Habitat for Humanity, Agapeland Christian Academy, Amnesty International and House of Ruth, according to the release.
In honoring Porter, Salas was joined by assemblymembers Vince Fong, Loren Gonzalez and Shirley Weber, and senators Shannon Grove and Melissa Hurtado.
