Local innovator finds new uses for hemp

The hemp craze that seized the imagination of Kern’s ag industry four years ago may have worn off, but a local transplant from New York is making another, equally ambitious run at it from a whole different angle.

Inside a 20,000-square-foot factory in Shafter that was originally designed to produce cement, inveterate tinkerer Ronald Voit is turning hemp fiber into strong but lightweight construction materials — drywall and two-by-fours — unlike anything else on the market.

