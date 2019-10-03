The U.S. Citizens and Immigration Services announced Thursday that 20 local immigrants will become U.S. citizens on Friday.
The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument, located at 29700 Woodford-Tehachapi Road in Keene, according to a news release.
Supervisory Immigration Officer Marshall Lancaster is set to administer the Oath of Allegiance, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.