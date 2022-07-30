Local hospice provider struggling with ongoing shortage of volunteers

The COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdowns and restrictions that came with it were responsible for disruptions across a wide array of business and industry.
For Bristol Hospice in Bakersfield, the crisis has been especially severe in its volunteer program, made up of selfless individuals who are committed to spending quality time with hospice patients in their homes and care centers.
When the pandemic hit, it dealt a serious blow to Bristol's volunteer pool.
"Protecting our volunteers is important," said Business Office Manager Megan Kapitza. "So volunteers were put on kind of a hiatus until the pandemic slowed down — but as we know, it didn't really do so."
The result? Volunteers were not able to meet with individuals under hospice care. They were not able to read to them, hold their hand or simply listen quietly as patients embarked upon the last journey of their lives.
"That companionship aspect that is so very important wasn't being fulfilled, unfortunately," Kapitza said.
Even after restrictions were lifted, Bristol's volunteers, many of them in a similar age group as their clients, did not return.
"They are still a little unsure about going back out," Kapitza said.
According to Cory Garoutte, Bristol's director of patient services, the Bakersfield office had a consistent pool of 30 to 40 volunteers at any given time before the pandemic struck in spring 2020.
"We're down to maybe six right now," she said.
As difficult as it is, the volunteer shortage at Bristol is not unique.
According to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, more than 400,000 trained volunteers were working in hospice services across the country before the lockdown. At some hospice organizations, those numbers plummeted soon afterward.
Many hospice organizations are working to bring the numbers back up, but it's not always easy.
"Just recently at Bristol we've decided to open back up and really start the process of actively looking for volunteers," Garoutte said.
They held an open house to show off Bristol's new offices at 4900 California Ave., Suite 110A, and they've organized some other gatherings.
"We've been having some events," Garoutte said, "but we have not really seen an increase (in recruitments) because the ups and downs with COVID are still really greatly affecting us in health care."
Michael Parugrug, area director of community development, said the need is clearly still there. Just recently, he said, a client family requested a volunteer to be available on a day that family members needed to attend a scheduled wedding.
"Because we have such a limited volunteer pool, we are still trying to find coverage for that event coming up for them," he said.
The tradition of volunteerism goes back to the very beginnings of hospice, the national hospice organization says on its website.
Hospice care in the U.S. was founded by volunteers — nurses, family members, social workers — and the commitment to volunteer service continues.
For years, the U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services has required that volunteers provide at least 5 percent of hospice patient care hours. But the rule was temporarily suspended during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
At some point, however, providers will again need to ensure they are in compliance, and Bristol wants to be ready.
One of Bristol's longtime volunteers is Tim Brewer, a 76-year-old Vietnam-era vet who specializes in working with other military veterans, men who are in the final weeks or months of their lives.
"On my first visit, I tell them, 'My goal is to be able to call you a friend, and have you call me a friend,'" Brewer said.
Not every time, but often, that goal is realized.
One of those men, Brewer referred to him simply as John, had been awarded a unit citation along with other members of his military unit for outstanding performance in battle.
"No one else in his unit was still living," Brewer remembered.
Their friendship grew, and John opened up to Brewer, sharing stories that may never have been shared before.
Sometimes, when a military veteran enters hospice care, intimate connections can be established with fellow veterans that can't always be formed otherwise.
There's a brotherhood, a camaraderie, that exists like nowhere else, Brewer said.
Another patient-turned-friend was a Frenchman who left home at 17, ahead of the Nazi invasion of France, and flew Spitfires for the British Royal Air Force during World War II. Years later, he flew helicopters in Vietnam.
"I get so much more out of this than I put into it," Brewer said.
"Simply listening. That's it. Some of them have things they want to say."
He's been doing this work for seven years and he's lost dozens of friends.
It's a necessary loss he must reconcile with the joy and companionship he provides. And receives.
There's an emotional toll, but you go in knowing what's coming, he said.
"You know you're helping them get there."