Bakersfield’s single-family home market eked out median sales price increases last month amid a tight supply of houses for sale and elevated interest rates that put affordability at risk for first-time buyers.
Data from local appraiser Gary Crabtree show the median for an existing home increased just 0.8% in May to reach $383,000, while that of a newly built house rose 0.1% to hit $450,000.
"Overall, the price point is stable and is being held there by the shortage of supply,” Crabtree wrote in a commentary accompanying his monthly report, which added that supply nonetheless grew 6.2% during a month in which demand jumped almost 20% from April.
Of bigger concern to him and others was the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in its continuing campaign to bring inflation under control. That could make it harder for families to qualify for an entry-level home and, at the same time, restrict supply by deterring existing homeowners from selling their property and buying a different one at a higher rate.
Probably the biggest sign of hope for what has this year been an up-and-down market was the surge in demand, which was also seen at the state level. The president of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors said the local jump in sales may have been the result of mortgage rates dipping in April to their lowest point in two months.
Even so, President Michelle Valverde sounded a note of caution that, with the Fed signaling it may increase rates twice more this year, “the return to sub-6% rates is likely to take longer than many initially expected.”
Overall, she said by email, the association “remains cautiously optimistic about the outlook and opportunities for entry-level buyers in the local market.”
Valverde pointed to state data showing 51% of Kern households earned enough money at the end of March to buy an entry-level home priced at the county’s sales price median at the time, $310,250. She noted that, statewide, the figure was just 36%.
"This data indicates that there are still far more opportunities for home ownership in Bakersfield and Kern County compared with other areas in the state,” Valverde stated.
The California Association of Realtors saw similar market movement statewide: Demand as measured by sales volume rose 9.8% in May, pushing the state’s home-sale median up 3% to $811,950, its highest in nine months. It attributed the price increase to tight supply and the fact that high-end homes sold faster than those that were more affordable.
Although the group expressed concern that prices could come under pressure in the months ahead as mortgage rates are expected to increase, President Jennifer Branchini said in a news release the market “is stabilizing and even showing signs of improvement” in the face of greater competition for houses.
CAR’s senior vice president and chief economist, Jordan Levine, said in the release rising interest rates will keep inventory “extremely tight” as homeowners feel locked into their existing mortgages.
But even as demand moderates, he stated, prices may continue to go up because of an imbalance between supply and demand.
Crabtree saw the situation differently, locally at least, saying in his report that rising interest rates and inflation “have priced the entry-level buyer out of the market.” He cautioned that if the Fed doesn’t rein in rates, “we may be approaching the ‘tipping’ point,” meaning prices could become unsustainable and begin to decline.
May’s minimal median price increases in Bakersfield followed bigger gains in April, when Crabtree reported a 2.4% rise for existing homes and 0.7% growth in the median for new homes in the city.