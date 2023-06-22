20230228-bc-homes5.jpeg

In this file photo, a window-filled nook is visible in a northwest Bakersfield home that was pending sale in February for $359,000, which reflected the current median home price in Bakersfield that month.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Bakersfield’s single-family home market eked out median sales price increases last month amid a tight supply of houses for sale and elevated interest rates that put affordability at risk for first-time buyers.

Data from local appraiser Gary Crabtree show the median for an existing home increased just 0.8% in May to reach $383,000, while that of a newly built house rose 0.1% to hit $450,000.