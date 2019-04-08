Bakersfield's home market is ending the "off-peak" sales season on a high note.
March's median closing price for an existing single-family home in the city came to $250,000, its highest since October 2007, according to a report by local appraiser Gary Crabtree.
The March median was 2.8 percent greater than February's mark and 6.4 percent more than a year before.
Market supply, measured in current home listings, was down 5 percent from March at 906, which was 14 percent below its total a year earlier.
"Overall, the housing market is gaining strength and now is only 17 percent below its 2006 peak and mirrors last year's peak reached in July-August 2018," Crabtree wrote in a note accompanying his monthly home sales report.
Bakersfield home sales transition from the off-peak season every spring. It switches back in the fall.
