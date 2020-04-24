BAKERSFIELD’S HOME MARKET

Supply was down and prices were up last month in Bakersfield's single-family home market, according to data from Affiliated Appraisers.

The number of homes listed for sale in March was 746. That's 17.7 percent fewer properties than were available for purchase in March 2019.

Home sales closed in March were up 9.3 percent from February but at 542 purchases, they were down 8 percent from a year earlier.

March's median sale price for an existing home in Bakersfield was $260,000. That wasn't much higher than February's median but it was 4 percent greater than the median from March 2019.