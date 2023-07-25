Bakersfield’s single-family home market held more or less steady last month despite higher interest rates and a surge in listings that left prices slightly higher for existing houses and a bit lower for newly built properties.
Local appraiser Gary Crabtree’s report on June home sales attributed some of the recent market strength — Bakersfield outperformed the state overall in key respects — to a lingering supply shortage during the prime marketing season of the year.
He also warned of repercussions from rising prices and declining affordability, noting in his report, “The relatively high interest rates and inflation continue to price the entry level buyer out of the market.”
What happens next may depend on inflation and supply — the same two factors that have for months driven the local and state markets. There’s hope the Federal Reserve may ease up on interest rates if prices moderate across the economy, allowing more people to afford to buy a home. But unless more homes are put up for sale, prices could stay high regardless.
The 490 existing homes listed for sale last month in Bakersfield remained almost 38% less than its level a year earlier, even though the total represented a gain of almost 15% from May.
That higher level of supply was met with a slight, half-percent increase in demand, measured by the 439 existing homes sold last month, which was down more than 23% year over year.
Bottom line, the median price of an existing home sold in Bakersfield in June was $389,000, or 1% greater than May’s median and 2.4% more than a year earlier.
Conditions facing the new home market were different, with total sales down 8.2% month over month at 89 homes sold in June. That represented an 8.5% jump from a year before.
The median price of a new home in Bakersfield last month slipped 1.5% month over month to settle at $443,200, which was down 6.2% from a month earlier.
Crabtree characterized the market as stable but noted conditions have changed significantly in two respects.
“Overall,” he wrote, “the Bakersfield market remains relatively stable with some ‘prime market’ season increase but price increases have declined significantly and affordability continues to decline.”
Across the state, housing demand in June, as measured by homes sales volume, was 4.1% lower than in May and almost 20% below that of June 2022, according to data from the California Association of Realtors.
Meanwhile, last month’s California sales price median was up — but not by much: It increased 0.3% from May, which was 2.4% less than June 2022.
In a news release containing the June numbers, CAR President Jennifer Branchini noted June’s sales volume decline was the smallest in more than a year. She was upbeat about market improvement since winter.
“Despite elevated interest rates,” she stated, “the demand for housing continues to outpace the availability of homes for sale, as buyers slowly adapt to the new normal under the current housing market conditions.”
CAR’s Senior Vice President and Chief Economist Jordan Levine added that demand from homebuyers appears stable even though mortgage interest rates doubled last year. He pointed out rates could go higher but sounded positive nonetheless.
“As inflation finally subsides later this year, the market could see some improvement as rates and supply conditions start turning around,” Levine stated.
President Michelle Valverde of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors said by email monthly price dips are anticipated in the months ahead as the home market goes through its typical seasonal pattern.
Even so, U.S. consumers have proved more resilient than predicted early this year, which Valverde called good news — except that general economic improvement could keep the Federal Reserve from lowering interest rates.
Her hope was that interest rates will instead come down in the short term, which would allow more people to qualify for a home loan.
“If interest rates start coming down in the next couple of months,” she wrote, “the market will see some improvement in affordability, which could help push sales up in the second half of the year.”
She made note of two local indicators suggesting the Bakersfield market remains competitive. The seller’s original list price averaged 99.5% of the final sale price — that “showcases the strength of the market,” she wrote — and the median amount of time it takes a Bakersfield home to sell was just 14 days.
“This quick turnover demonstrates the high level of buyer interest and the need for proactive decision-making,” Valverde stated.