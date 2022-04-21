Local home market hits price equilibrium

Bakersfield's single-family home market may have found a comfortable resting spot after an exceptional couple of years.
A new report shows the median sale price for an existing house in the city remained at $370,000 in March — same as January and February, despite rising interest rates and continuing increases in supply as well as demand.
The data compiled by local appraiser Gary Crabtree might suggest a bidding frenzy during the pandemic has reached equilibrium as inventory new and old hits a market that's gotten significantly less affordable than it was prior to the crisis.
Things could change as the industry enters its traditional, spring buying season and demand surges for new homes in particular. But there is a sense the market has stabilized, at least temporarily.
Glenn Porter, broker and owner of RE/MAX Golden Empire, wasn't ready to declare the market settled — prices could still go higher or lower, he said Thursday. But he sees things being noticeably calmer.
"I think we're doing pretty well where we're at right now," he said. "We had a phenomenal ride there for a year and a half, two years almost."
That's not to say multiple offers have stopped coming in on newly listed properties. The difference is that it's not happening as much at the higher end of the market at a time when higher interest rates on mortgages, though still at a historically low level of about 5 percent, have limited the number of qualified buyers.
As President Anna Albiar of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors pointed out, homes priced near the median continue to attract a lot of interest from buyers.
"Our agents are still seeing a lot of multiple offers, a lot of activity going on," Albiar said. She added that the average price per square foot went up in March by more than 5 percent, and that at about $224, that market gauge ended last month 25 percent higher than it was a year prior.
Crabtree, who characterized the market as being "stable for three months now" because of the unchanged median price, reported that supply rose 15 percent in March to reach 326 listings, an increase of about 10 percent from a year before.
Meanwhile, demand for existing homes surged 34 percent to hit 565 sales last month, or 12 percent less than March 2021, according to Crabtree.
The numbers were very different for new homes, whose median sale price in March rose about 7 percent to reach $474,450, or about 32 percent greater than a year earlier.
March's sales total for new homes was up steeply at 71 percent, or 113 transactions. That's about 3 percent more than the total in March 2021.
In notes accompanying his data, Crabtree noted that higher prices and interest rates mean that one in three city residents can afford to buy a home priced at the median, down from about one in two before the pandemic, while only one in four can buy a new home.
He also pointed out that the number of Bakersfield homeowners entering foreclosure last month jumped 73 percent month over month to reach a level more than triple what it was a year ago as loan forbearance ends for many.
Porter said he had been expecting the market to tame down, and that it generally has, but that demand still outpaces home availability. For one thing, people in the millennial generation have begun buying homes, and even selling them to move into bigger houses.
"The bottom line is, I think we're not really settled," he said. "We haven't seen the top, we haven't seen the bottom."