Cal State Bakersfield students in a financial bind due to the coronavirus pandemic have some help coming: those enrolled in the spring semester will receive emergency aid in the form of a grant.
Most of the assistance will be provided by the Department of Education, which is distributing $6 billion to colleges and universities for emergency financial aid grants. CSUB received almost $6.8 million to allocate to students.
The funding is possible through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.
Students eligible for CARES Act funding include full- and part-time undergraduate, graduate and professional students enrolled in the spring 2020 semester as of May 4. They must be a United States citizen and have applied for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
Full-time, degree-seeking students with the greatest need will receive $1,100; those with some need will receive $800; and others will receive $320. Those amounts are prorated for part-time students.
The CARES Act does not cover students who have not filed for FAFSA or are online-only, international or undocumented students. As a result, the university will provide emergency aid funds to ensure those students also receive support.
"I have a pretty good pulse on how students are doing, and it’s a very challenging time for many," said President Lynnette Zelezny. "There’s a lot of concerns of what students have with what the future looks like. ... I really am excited that we were able to figure out a way to support our students at this time."
Funds will be distributed the week of May 11, according to the CSUB website. Students will receive their grant in one check or direct deposit.
Associated Students Inc. President Aaron Wan said he and his peers were heavily involved in the planning process, even allocating $25,000 from the ASI budget to go toward supporting all students.
As a member of the Campus Preparedness Council, Wan said discussions were focused on distributing funds based on student need — those with the most need receive the highest amount, while those who did not need as much would receive less. Middle-income families were also important because "they tend to be the ones who don’t receive financial aid but they’re barely making ends meet," Wan explained.
Providing funds to students not covered by CARES Act funding, specifically undocumented students, illustrates the university's mission to support all students, no matter their background, said Hilda Nieblas Valenzuela, Dreamers Resource Center and MAGEC coordinator. Many students Valenzuela has spoken with are worried about the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, currently being discussed in the Supreme Court, along with the added stress from COVID-19.
"It’s an opportunity to be able to provide them with funding and understand that all of our students are struggling," she said. "It was a beautiful decision to be able to say the CARES Act has admitted some students haven’t been covered by this funding, but how can we help other students."
The Kern Community College District Board of Trustees on Thursday also approved and authorized the chancellor to process $8 million in CARES Act funding. Bakersfield College will receive $6 million, and 50 percent of the funds will go to students for expenses such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care, according to district documents. How much students can expect to receive was not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.