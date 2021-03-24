Local high schools allowing 4 fans per athlete at sporting events

Local high schools are allocating four tickets per student-athlete to allow families and loved ones to attend high school sporting events this season.
The Kern High School District originally planned to supply two tickets per player, but wanted the best parent and student-athlete experience possible while following guidelines provided by the California Department of Public Health, according to an email from KHSD School Support Services Director Stan Greene.
Greene said the ticket allotment will be provided for student-athletes on both home and away teams and that KHSD will reevaluate the number moving forward in accordance with CDPH guidelines.
Social distancing protocols will be in place for those in attendance and masks will be required, Greene said in the email.
Greene added that the procedures are being implemented for all outdoor sports, including football, which kicks off Friday.
He said that indoor sports will not begin until April 12, at which point the KHSD will evaluate what tier the county is in before determining health guidelines to implement in consultation with the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
Garces and Bakersfield Christian will have similar protocols as well — four tickets per athlete, with fans asked to wear face coverings and congregate solely with fellow household members — according to spokespeople from the two schools