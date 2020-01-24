Kern County high school teams will compete in mock trial rounds 3 and 4 in a simulated case of People v. Matsumoto on Saturday, according to a news release.
Local students will have the opportunity to participate as prosecution attorneys, defense attorneys, defendants and witnesses. The mock trials will begin at 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Kern County Superior Court located at 1415 Truxtun Ave. Round 3 trials will begin at 9:30 a.m. and round 4 trials will begin at 1:30 p.m., according to the release.
The top five schools will be announced during the awards ceremony at 4:30 p.m. at East High located at 2200 Quincy St., as will the honor court composed of the top two students from each school, according to the release.
The event will conclude two months of competition among county high schools. The winning school will represent the county at the California Mock Trial, according to the release.
