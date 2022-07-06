Local high school, college students and older adults to sing together at Disney Concert Hall

To be invited to sing at the fabulous Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles seems almost surreal to some 35 Bakersfield residents who are actually set to perform there Saturday.
"I've never been a rock star. I've never performed at Carnegie Hall. This is as close as I'm going to get," said Bryan Duncan, 68, a longtime vocalist with the Bakersfield Master Chorale, who has been singing since he was 8.
Lena Morales, an incoming senior at North High, said she was honored and excited to learn she would be among the voices in the choir performing at the nationally known theater, a venue she had long wanted to experience — as a member of the audience.
Then, "Suddenly I was told I was going to sing in it," Morales said. "It felt surreal."
Incoming Bakersfield High senior Alain Reyes simply called it "an honor."
Jennifer Garrett, director of the Bakersfield College choirs, the Bakersfield Master Chorale and the unique group of singers scheduled to perform Saturday, described the Disney as a "bucket list" venue and the performance as "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
The roots of this opportunity began in 2020, when the BC Chamber Singers were selected through blind audition to perform at the California All-State Music Education Conference in Fresno, Garrett told The Californian. The singers performed so well that immediately following the show they were invited to perform at the Disney.
Then COVID happened.
As it turns out, the BC Chamber Singers, with Garrett conducting, will be the guest featured adult choir at the annual summer concert at the Disney — a show that features the Los Angeles Youth Philharmonic Honor Orchestra and Honor Choir — in July 2023, after their tour in Central Europe.
That left this year, Garrett said, and due to the impact of the pandemic and other issues, submissions to the honor choir were low this year. So Garrett was asked if she could put together additional singers from Bakersfield.
"Based on my past experience with singers who have auditioned and sung with me in the past, I invited musicians from Kern County and reached out to a few people who have moved away from Bakersfield and are now living in the LA area," Garrett said.
"I also reached out to local high school directors and they selected top singers to be invited to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
The students came from North High, BHS, Highland, Frazier Mountain and Heartland Charter School. Student singers also came from BC and Cal State Bakersfield. And when Garrett needed even more fine voices to fill the rows with tenors, sopranos, altos, baritones and basses, she turned to the veteran voices of the Master Chorale, a group she began conducting last fall.
Of course, Garrett will conduct the honor choir at the Disney on Saturday.
Some might have shied away from such a daunting challenge, especially with the invitation coming so late.
But there they were on Wednesday evening, working well after sunset in the choir room at BC, rehearsing "God Bless America" one moment and the Czech comic opera "Bartered Bride" the next.
"It's all due to Dr. Garrett's devotion and energy. I've never seen anything like it," said Duncan, who, like all the others, was called upon to concentrate on the correct pronunciation of the Czech lyrics in Bedřich Smetana's composition.
But that wasn't the end of it. Another selection is in German.
Yes, Garrett's standards are high, but so too is her love for the music and the human beings who are brave enough to stand in front of an audience of thousands at one of the nation's most celebrated concert halls in California's most populous city.
Reyes, the 17-year-old from BHS, said singing with such a diverse group of people, all focused on the same goal, has been eye-opening.
"A lot of the people I’ve met at the rehearsals have been nothing but kind," he said. "They're all such talented, strong singers. It's a humbling experience singing with them."
Young, old and in between, everyone there seemed to be all-in.
Then in the midst of the work, the sweat, the ever-present improvement, Garrett paused, as if remembering something important that she had neglected to mention.
"I don't think I've said it yet," she told the musicians, "but it is so wonderful to be here with you all."