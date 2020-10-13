U.S. PLANT-BASED FOOD MARKET

In the two years ended Dec. 29, grocery sales of plant-based products increased 29 percent over the previous two years to reach $5 billion, according to SPINSScan data shared by Bolthouse Farms.

Research also shows the $939 million market for plant-based meat alternatives grew 18 percent in 2019, while the market for just plant-based sausages and hot dogs grew 43 percent.

Plant-based carrot-rice and fettuccine meals, now available mostly in frozen and shelf-stable alternatives, account for $377 million in sales, SPINSScan reports.