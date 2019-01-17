Weather turned friend and foe this week as recent storms dumped rain at an almost ideal moment for some growers — but the accompanying wind uprooted trees and caused work delays.
Grapevine-area grower Kyle McClintock said almond trees in that area and around Arvin got knocked over in the wind that has blown strongly since late last week. That causes extra work because crews have to cut up downed trees and haul them out, he said.
The wind has also delayed some pre-bloom spraying of food-grade oil that acts as a sealer, McClintock added. He expects to catch up on the spraying in the dry days ahead.
But he had no complaints about the timing of the precipitation. It might have been a different story if it had arrived during the bloom expected next month, when bees pollinating almond trees might be deterred by the weather.
"As far as the rain, I think the timing probably couldn't be better," he said.
Kern County Ag Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser agreed farmers generally welcome rain this time of year, so long as it's moderate and not a downpour. But he added the wind can be challenging.
"We always lose almond trees. They always get blown over," he said, noting almond trees have shallow root systems that make them vulnerable to strong gusts.
Certain citrus trees are also susceptible to heavy wind at this time of year. Fankhauser said some are blooming now, and if the blooms blow away that will reduce the tree's yield later in the season.
"This amount of wind really worries me," he said.
