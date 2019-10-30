A coalition of community-based organizations on Wednesday kicked off a local outreach campaign intended to impress upon immigrant and other "hard-to-count" populations the importance of participating in the 2020 U.S. Census.
At stake, coalition representatives emphasized at a morning news conference at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, is population-based political representation, as well as roughly $20,000 per resident in federal money that may be spent on local schools, health facilities and public services.
The U.S. Census Bureau has warned that as much as 27 percent of county households is unlikely to participate in the count, which is scheduled to get underway in early April.
Fifth District county Supervisor Leticia Perez said census participation takes on special urgency in the context of what she said were well-funded efforts across the country to undermine a full, accurate count of hard-to-count groups.
At the highest risk of being undercounted, she said, are foreign-born residents, renters, people without broadband access to the Internet, the poor and children under the age of 5.
"Our goal is to make sure everyone is counted once, and only once, in the right place," Perez said.
To accomplish that, a group dubbed the Kern Complete Count Committee has given different community groups responsibility for canvassing neighborhoods where they have substantial involvement, said Camila Chavez, executive director of the Dolores Huerta Foundation. She said local groups have been training staff members and volunteers to conduct such outreach.
Wednesday's event was supposed to have been followed by neighborhood canvassing, Chavez said, but the activity was called off because of strong winds that by mid-morning had kicked up enough dust to prompt a health alert.
Addressing news media in English, Spanish, Mixtec and Punjabi, speakers at the event pointed out that census participants have the option of filling out federal questionnaires on paper, by computer or on cellphones. Some noted there will be no questions about participants' immigration status and that individual responses will be kept confidential.
Nick Hill III, president and CEO of the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce, said the local African-American community has proved hard to count in the past. That's why organizers are working with faith-based organizations and social clubs to promote census participation in areas where outsiders might hesitate to enter because of crime, poverty and educational disparities, he said.
Also in danger of being undercounted is the local Sikh community, said Naindeep Singh, executive director and co-founder of the nonprofit Jakara Movement. He said there will be a "doorbell-to-doorbell" effort to encourage Sikhs' participation in the census.
Valerie Gorospe, a community organizer for the locally active Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment, delivered a stirring speech about how an accurate local census provides documentation of Kern's immigrant Philippine population.
She shared a story about how one of her ancestors came to the county in search of work and ended up establishing roots in the area. People of Philippine heritage who don't participate in the census risk being overlooked by history, she said before leading attendees in a traditional clapping activity meant to instill unity.
"This is our family history," she said. "I can't emphasize that enough."
Other groups represented at the event included California Rural Legal Assistance, the Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity, Community Action Partnership of Kern, the Dolores Huerta Foundation, First 5 Kern, the Independent Living Center of Kern, the Kern Community Foundation, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, Radio Bilingue, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno and the Sierra Health Foundation.
