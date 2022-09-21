 Skip to main content
Local groups hosting events with school board candidates

The Californian

Ahead of November's election, a pair of organizations are hosting events to give voters information about candidates who will be on local ballots. 

From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, the Dolores Huerta Foundation is hosting a school board candidate forum for candidates seeking a spot on the governing boards for the Bakersfield City and Kern High school districts.

