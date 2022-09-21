Local groups hosting events with school board candidates

Ahead of November's election, a pair of organizations are hosting events to give voters information about candidates who will be on local ballots.
From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, the Dolores Huerta Foundation is hosting a school board candidate forum for candidates seeking a spot on the governing boards for the Bakersfield City and Kern High school districts.
The event is being held at the Beale Memorial Library at 701 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield. The event will also be livestreamed on the foundation's Facebook and Youtube page.
From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, an education rally hosted by The Children Matter and the Greater Bakersfield Republican Assembly is taking place down the street at 1115 Truxtun Ave., in the courtyard between the DA's office and the County Administrative office.
The event will have a number of speakers, activities for children and giveaways. Organizers suggest attendees bring their own chairs. There will be representatives from several different parties there, according to organizers, with the event intending to showcase local school board candidates running for office.