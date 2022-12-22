 Skip to main content
Local groups distribute holiday meals to seniors, vets

Local nonprofits rallied on Thursday, the eve of the holiday weekend, to pack and send out several hundred meals to veterans and disadvantaged seniors who unfortunately may not have anyone to celebrate with.

Since 2009, these Christmas meal deliveries have been the annual act of amity by the Valley Feeding Project, which partnered with a swath of organizations looking to exercise some goodwill.

