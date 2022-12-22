Local groups distribute holiday meals to seniors, vets

Local nonprofits rallied on Thursday, the eve of the holiday weekend, to pack and send out several hundred meals to veterans and disadvantaged seniors who unfortunately may not have anyone to celebrate with.
Since 2009, these Christmas meal deliveries have been the annual act of amity by the Valley Feeding Project, which partnered with a swath of organizations looking to exercise some goodwill.
“Oh, they know it’s coming,” said Director Julie Walsh of The Valley Feeding Project. “They’ll start calling me early in the year — are we getting a turkey dinner or a ham dinner?”
The evening’s course sided with the latter: a honey cured ham at center, with mashed potatoes, corn and green beans along the periphery. There is also fruit cocktail — a favorite among the seniors — as well as Hawaiian rolls, and pumpkin pie to tie it off.
The 1,100 meals — nearly double that of last year’s run — is the result of a month-long food drive among six participating Albertsons stores in Bakersfield, along with the Kern County Firefighters Union.
By 3 p.m., organizers said they already had nearly 200 bags on the truck for delivery. Volunteers, mostly students from Frontier and Stockdale high schools and Girl Scouts, joined employees from Albertsons and staff at Bakersfield ARC in the donation run.
The bagged meals traveled by truck or trailer to low-income seniors and disabled veterans throughout the city.
Walsh said many of them struggle with chronic food insecurity and isolation.
“It's very meaningful to give seniors and veterans a holiday dinner,” said Teena Franco, an Albertsons store manager at Coffee Road and Olive Drive. “Often they no longer have family left, they’re estranged from their family or their family has just maybe forgotten them. Sometimes as you age it’s just not as glamorous to be around them.”
In the face of rising food costs, Franco said some folks may need this food to last through the weekend.
“With everything going up so much this year, they’re on a fixed income,” Walsh said. “They were already tight — can you imagine where they are right now?”
Crews will likely not finish their designated routes until Friday morning. Given the age and condition of the people they serve, it's common to find a person they provided for the year prior has died.
“We’ll have a lady come out and say, ‘Oh, they’re already in the hospital or they passed (away) last week,’” Franco said. “Well they were on our list, but they’re already gone. Sometimes this is their last meal. We want them to feel that they’re not forgotten.”
Walsh herself, who coordinates the lists with Housing Authority of the County of Kern and the local VA office, said she planned to personally take some meals to a nearby motel to gift some down-and-out veterans there.
“A lot of times no one has the time for them. These people don’t have anybody,” Walsh said. “So, it’s hard. Definitely a hard place to be in.”