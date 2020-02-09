Meet Millie Clowes, a local Girl Scout described as a “cookie sommelière” by her mother, who is here to help pair each cookie flavor with different varieties of milk.
Millie, in her second year in the Girl Scouts, is a “brownie” in Troop 2815. Through the help of her mother Kat and father Jared, Millie will have a series of tasting videos as “Girl Scout Millie” on YouTube lined up throughout the cookie sales season.
“The idea came about because I wanted to teach my daughter how to run her own business,” said Kat Clowes, who described herself as a local business owner.
Kat said her daughter had come across a variety of Girl Scout cookie pairings online that primarily were centered around wine. Thinking that avenue was “not appropriate” for young Girl Scouts to market their cookies, the family decided to think outside of the box.
“There was a lot of stuff like, ‘Thin Mints great with chardonnay.’ Well, we’re not going to do that, so this is kind of the Muppet version,” Kat said.
Millie aims to sell at least 2,022 boxes of cookies this cookie sales season, which lasts until March 15. That total includes 1,019 boxes personally and donating 1,003 boxes to the military overseas as part of the girl scout "cookie share" program.
The cookie types will include Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, shortbread, Girl Scout S’mores, Lemonades, Thanks-a-Lot, Gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Patties and Peanut Butter Sandwiches. Millie will be trying her cookies with milk from Rosa Brothers Milk Company out of Tulare County, testing with seven flavors — peanut butter sandwich, orange cream, strawberry, chocolate, banana, horchata and whole milk.
Each of Millie’s videos will end with the final verdict of her personal favorite pairing.
Millie’s personal favorite cookies are Girl Scout S’mores and Thanks-a-Lots, which are in their final year of circulation. Despite the departure of one of her favorites, she is still looking forward to cookie sales season.
“I’m most looking forward to trying to have fun selling the cookies and just having fun,” she said.
In addition to her online presence, Millie will be selling door-to-door as well as setting up a booth in front of her mother’s business outside the historic Kress Building at 1401 19th Street in downtown Bakersfield.
“What’s most important to (her father and I) is that she sells her own cookies, because it’s not our job to sell her cookies for her,” Kat said.
Troop 2815 consists of 70 girls according to Shelly Eager, Millie’s troop leader. She thinks the video series is a “really cute idea” and is excited to follow it as they come out.
“I’ve seen (other Girl Scouts) do a few little clips online, but not as large scale as (Millie) plans on doing,” said Eager.
Eager said she is most excited for her troop members setting up their sales booths outside of businesses where the girls will learn new skills and how to “engage with the community.” The troop is aiming to sell 20,000 boxes of cookies this season, according to Kat.
Millie’s first video was released on Super Bowl Sunday and the rest will be released intermittently until the cookie sales season is over.
