It’s as true in business as it is in personal life: One company’s loss can become another one’s gain.
On Monday, a local professional services firm announced it has hired 10 local tech workers who lost their positions at Bakersfield’s Stria LLC amid the recent meltdown of its Fresno-based owner, Bitwise Industries Inc.
But instead of simply switching jobs from one business to another just like it, the former Stria employees are bringing whole new capabilities to their new employer, Cornerstone Engineering, a 40-year-old company that until now provided mainly conventional services, like civil engineering, land development, surveying, design and permitting.
Now, Bakersfield-based Cornerstone is building new areas of expertise: business process automation, data analytics and software consulting. The idea is to expand the company’s menu with complementary services that meet customer needs.
“With these new services, we’re extending our ability to come alongside our clients and help them leverage technology to work more efficiently and use data to make operational and strategic decisions that create lasting value,” Cornerstone CEO John Paul Lake said in a news release Monday.
The new hires may accomplish something else, too: They’re expected to keep Bakersfield competitive in a sector that local business and government leaders have been trying hard to grow.
Stria’s founder and former owner, Jim Damian, who in the aftermath of Bitwise’s collapse in late spring has accepted a position as Kern County’s chief economic development officer, said by email the hiring of 10 of his former employees serves as an indicator that tech services should be a Kern County export. There’s plenty of demand across the country, he added, “and it can all be done from here in Kern County.”
“Moving into the digital realm isn’t a huge stretch for Cornerstone Engineering,” Damian wrote. “With the talent they’ve recently acquired, I predict that Cornerstone’s technology practice will soon be as prolific as their traditional engineering services.”
Indeed, the services Stria provided remain essential to many businesses and public systems, said Bakersfield Adult School Principal Mark Wyatt, a local workforce developer who watched the company’s growth. He observed by email that diversifying the way Cornerstone just did “seems like a fairly safe bet to build ‘Tech’ credibility.”
Lake said in Monday’s release the company’s leadership and owners see a market for the new services, just as they believe in their ability to grow talent, build their team, deliver “exceptional, strategic and durable value for our clients.”
The business process automation team will carry out digital solutions that save customers money and time through the use of platforms like DocuSign and LaserFiche, Cornerstone’s release stated. It said the data analytics team will deliver custom software, data-as-a-service options and artificial intelligence services that improve strategic decision-making. It added that the company’s new software consulting practice will develop programming tailored to customers’ needs.
Placing the 10 employees in their newly created positions brings Cornerstone’s payroll to more than 80 employees, Monday’s release said.
It noted, as well, that Stria’s former director of analytics and development, Kevin Torbert, has joined Cornerstone as director of data analytics. It said he has more than 15 years of experience in tech roles, including support to the oil and gas and energy industries.
“We’re excited to add Kevin and the depth of experience he brings to our team,” Lake said in the release. “His technical know-how and problem-solving capabilities will help us deliver fit-for-purpose solutions that meet our clients’ expectations for effectiveness, efficiency and intelligence.”
Lake joined Cornerstone full time in April and continues to work part time as executive director at B3K Prosperity, a public-private economic development collaboration. He also serves as managing director at Kern Venture Group, the county’s only angel investor fund, and as a director at liquid handling company Rain for Rent.