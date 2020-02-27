MORE INFORMATION

A joint memorial service for Porterville firefighters Ramon Figueroa and Patrick Jones will be held Friday at the Porterville Church of the Nazarene, 2005 W. Olive Ave., in Porterville. The service will begin at 11 a.m.

For those wishing to send a card, address it to:

Attn: Porterville Fire Department

298 N Main Street

Porterville, CA 93257

For additional information and updates, visit www.cafirefoundation.org/PortervilleMemorial