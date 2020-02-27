Following the Feb. 18 Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters, local fire departments have provided countless hours of relief to the ailing Porterville Fire Department.
The Bakersfield Fire Department contributed one fire engine with three members who each contributed a 48- to 72-hour shift in Porterville. BFD also sent an Urban Search and Rescue Unit with five members to their fellow department, according to BFD Battalion Chief Casey Snow.
The Kern County Fire Department sent equipment to Porterville's firehouse and on two occasions had a single fire engine with three firefighters at the firehouse, according to KCFD public information officer Andrew Freeborn. Freeborn said that on one occasion, the firefighters stayed for nearly 48 hours to respond to calls.
The two departments also attended the funeral of Porterville Fire Capt. Raymond "Ray" Figueroa, where they performed duties such as standing watch and serving as an honor guard.
“It’s a tragic situation and it happened close to home,” Snow said. “We did anything we can do to help.”
As many as 75 members from KCFD have played a part in the relief efforts, according to Freeborn. He said KCFD started sending equipment to Porterville hours after the fire broke out and are still providing support that may extend into the near-future.
"It's likely there's a chance that we’d still be available to help them with whatever they need in the coming weeks," Freeborn added.
Capt. Larry Eichner was one BFD member who spent 48 of his 72-hour span in Porterville with the fire engine crew starting last Thursday. Eichner said he and two other BFD members provided assistance at a Porterville firehouse while the native crews continued their investigation at the library following the deaths of Figueroa, 35, and Patrick Jones, 25.
According to Eichner, BFD arrived in Porterville within 24 hours of the fire at the Porterville library, located on Hockett Street and Thurman Avenue. Smoke could be seen miles away coming out of the library, which was built in 1953 and for years has been a popular place for youths to visit.
“It goes back to the brotherhood in fire service,” Eichner said. “Our brothers were in need.”
In the days following the fire, KCFD made their critical incident stress management team available to members of the Porterville Fire Department, according to Freeborn. KCFD also made sure to alert other California agencies of the situation.
"Our goal here was to support them the best that we could. One entity can only do so much so we thought it really helped to raise awareness," Freeborn said.
In total, 12 agencies provided relief to the Porterville Fire Department and some are continuing their assistance, according to Capt. Joanne Bear, public information officer at the Porterville Fire Department. They included the Kings County Fire Department, units from CAL FIRE Madera and Merced, and city fire departments from Kingsburg, Hanford, Selma, Sanger, Fresno, Clovis and Merced.
“We’re so grateful,” said Bear. “The outpouring of support from the various departments is so great. Our fire chief is so appreciative.”
While there are local and state agreements in place for departments to provide relief in certain circumstances, these ones was not part of that protocol.
“Any situation like this when we have a department in need — it’s like when you have family or friends that are suffering — lend a hand to assist,” Snow said.
