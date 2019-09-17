Local independent film company, Hectic Films Productions, is looking for two boys to star in their next project, "The Video Store", according to a press release by the film company.
The film company is currently in pre-production for the film about an alien invasion that take place in a Bakersfield video store in 1995, according to the release.
They are looking for boys who can pass for 12 years of age, can take directions, read and memorize script lines and ride a bike. Experience in acting is appreciated but not required, according to the release.
Auditions will take place at the Beale Memorial Library on Sept. 28 from 2 to 5 p.m., according to the release.
No appointments are needed, first come first seen with an adult present, according to the release.
For more information visit IndieGoGo and search for "The Video Store" or visit their Facebook page and let them know you are interested in attending the audition, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.