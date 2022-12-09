 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local farmers experiment with new ag tech to boost crop yield, reduce water use

A severe drought, skyrocketing temperatures and a global food crisis have transformed the fertile San Joaquin Valley into a haven for agricultural innovation, and the latest product used by Kern farmers filters sunlight to increase crop yield and reduce water use.

At least six Kern County farmers have adopted Opti-Harvest’s technology that taps into red light or the “most photosynthetically active” wavelength to spur growth, Kwame Acheampong, the director of research and development, explained Friday. A study next year will test Opti-Harvest’s products on pistachios, a more drought tolerant crop Kern farmers increasingly seek to plant as forecasters don’t see an end to dry conditions.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases