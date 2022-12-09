Local farmers experiment with new ag tech to boost crop yield, reduce water use

A severe drought, skyrocketing temperatures and a global food crisis have transformed the fertile San Joaquin Valley into a haven for agricultural innovation, and the latest product used by Kern farmers filters sunlight to increase crop yield and reduce water use.
At least six Kern County farmers have adopted Opti-Harvest’s technology that taps into red light or the “most photosynthetically active” wavelength to spur growth, Kwame Acheampong, the director of research and development, explained Friday. A study next year will test Opti-Harvest’s products on pistachios, a more drought tolerant crop Kern farmers increasingly seek to plant as forecasters don’t see an end to dry conditions.
“It’s getting (to be a) more difficult environment to grow,” said local citrus and greenhouse grower Zachary Green, the owner and general manager of WN Citrus, who added that manipulating the conditions in a positive way could help.
“I’m excited about the data,” he later noted.
Opti-Harvest has multiple products made up of high-density polyethylene, or a recyclable material, targeting different crops, according to Jeremy Basich, vice president of sales and distribution at Opti-Harvest. The red material formed into a cylinder or sheet-like shape reflects or transmits red light onto a plant to allow better photosynthesis. That process is how plants make food.
The sun has different wavelengths, going from red to violet. This product filters out wavelengths detrimental to plant growth such as green and blue and then enhances red light, Acheampong said.
Areas of the plant covered in shade get red light, which boosts crop productivity. The root system becomes stronger, which leads to less water and nutrient uptake, and the panels reduce water evaporation. Labor costs fall because this product doesn’t need to be replaced like other materials farmers use to ensure their bounty, he added.
“We are giving the crop most of what it needs to get to its maturity,” Basich added.
Green, the citrus grower, has multiple ongoing experiments after getting in contact with Opti-Harvest. He’s measuring how brand-new plants react with and without an Opti-Harvest product — they were planted at the same time. Another experiment includes seeing if technology reduces costs such as for fertilizers and labor, he added.
“Are they going to produce quicker?” Green asked. “Are they going to get to the optimal height quicker with a red panel?"
If this product can reduce the time necessary for fruit to be market ready, that’s a huge benefit, he added.
Though it’s too soon to tell the final results, the light distribution onto crops is “very positive” when the technology is used, Green noted.
“The biggest test is going to be once we get into February where citrus really starts waking up for spring,” Green said.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.