Local family seeks reform of state medical board

A Bakersfield family is turning its grief into action by advocating for reform of the state board that oversees medical doctors to make it more responsive to families like theirs who have lost loved ones to what they believe was severe neglect by a doctor.
The mother and fiance of Demi Dominguez made comments Friday during a hearing held by a California Legislature panel as part of a routine four-year review of the California Medical Board.
"The medical board is failing families," said Xavier de Leon, Dominguez's fiance. "Change needs to happen now so no other father is faced with losing his family."
In April 2019, Dominguez was 23 and about to graduate from Cal State Bakersfield and give birth to her first child when she died of preeclampsia, a dangerous but treatable high blood pressure condition some women develop during pregnancy. She had sought care at Mercy Southwest Hospital but was discharged the next day and then died several days later after she went into a seizure. Her family later learned the doctor who treated and discharged her when she sought care at the hospital had a history of cases involving alleged negligent care with the California Medical Board and had lost hospital privileges at another local hospital.
In both of the prior cases — which included the death of two babies in the late 1990s and the death of a mother who had just delivered a baby in 2016 — the board placed the doctor on probation.
The doctor was Arthur Park, a local OBGYN, who has practiced in Bakersfield for several decades. Park could not be reached for comment Monday.
Hospital officials confirmed that Park no longer has privileges at Mercy Southwest or Bakersfield Memorial. The family said they learned Park's privileges were previously revoked at Adventist Health Bakersfield, formerly San Joaquin Community Hospital, following the death of patient Celeste Ortiz in 2016 after she gave birth. Adventist Health did not respond to an email asking about Park's status.
In Dominguez's case, her family claims that Park never even visited her room while she was treated there. According to documents from the medical board, Park claimed he treated Dominguez in her room three times during her visit to the hospital but forgot to write down notes about those interactions.
The family has a number of complaints about the medical board but the main one is that it has a history of protecting doctors from the repercussions of their mistakes, thereby jeopardizing the health of the public. The medical board is made up of 15 members, eight doctors and seven members of the public, but two of the public positions are vacant.
Dominguez's family and advocates for reform want the public to be given a majority of the seats on the board.
But their complaints don't end there.
The Dominguez family filed a case with the medical board but has never received one letter from the board regarding the status or resolution of the case. Other families have encountered similar issues, said Consumer Watchdog advocate Michele Monserratt-Ramos, who has helped organize families around the state to advocate for reform.
“That’s just not right," Monserratt-Ramos said.
They also complain of a complex disciplinary and enforcement process that is too hard for the public to navigate and understand.
And lax enforcement, which was an issued raised by Monserratt-Ramos during the board's last quarterly meeting in February. She said one condition of Park's current probation is to notify all of his patients in writing of his probationary status and Monserratt-Ramos told the board she has heard from some of his patients that is not happening.
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, who sits on the License and Professions Committee, which held Friday's review hearing of the medical board, said the medical board is clearly ripe for reform.
"The medical board is broken, much like the Employment Development Department, the DMV, like a lot of these different departments you’re hearing about," Hurtado said. She said she plans to continue to push for ways to change the status quo on the board, and also plans to introduce legislation soon to tackle the Central Valley's high maternal death rate.
Even a member of the board spoke out against the body, saying that change is not possible because public members, like him, are outnumbered by doctors on the board.
"We don’t have the will to really protect the public — we can say that we do all day long but it’s not present in the statistics, it’s not present in the behavior and the public tells us all the time," said board member Eserick "TJ" Watkins. "And I kind of agree with them. We haven’t earned their trust."