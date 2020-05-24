For 34 years of her life, Taft resident Amy Smith never knew her father was an Army ranger when he served in Vietnam.
She didn’t know that her dad, Sgt. Steven D. Bevan, was a fire team leader who served on long-range recon patrols that penetrated deep into enemy territory.
And she certainly didn't know her father was awarded a Silver Star medal in 1969 for exemplary acts of courage after saving the lives of nine fire team members during a fierce battle in the A Shau Valley, one of the enemy's key entry points into South Vietnam.
"His children didn't know he was such a distinguished member of the military," Smith said last week as Memorial Day approached.
Then in 2003, 12 years before his death, her father sent Smith the citation describing the circumstances of the firefight that might have ended in disaster for the 75th Ranger Regiment's Company L, had it not been for Sgt. Bevan's "gallantry and bravery in action."
According to the military citation, it was May 1, 1969, near Dong Ap Bia (Hill 917) when the patrol came under heavy machine gun, mortar, rocket-propelled grenade and small arms fire from a well-fortified complex occupied by an overwhelming battalion force of North Vietnamese Army regulars.
"Bevan quickly organized his men and led them forward on an assault," reads the citation signed by Col. Kalman D. Simon, Commander, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division.
"He advanced on the first hostile bunker complex and destroyed it with grenades," the citation continues.
Several fellow soldiers, including the other fire team leader, were struck by machine gun fire and fell wounded in an exposed position ahead of the rest of the fire team.
"Sgt. Bevan, at extreme risk of his life, flanked the second bunker and killed the enemy gun crew in a single-handed effort," the citation continues. "Despite heavy bleeding from a shoulder wound, Sgt. Bevan, with complete disregard for his safety, returned three times under enemy fire to evacuate his wounded comrades to safety, where he administered first aid."
And yet, Bevan wasn't done.
He returned through heavy fire to his team and drove off enemy squads searching for allied wounded and weapons.
"His gallant action saved the lives of nine fire team members," the citation says.
"Sgt. Bevan, by his gallantry and bravery in action in the tradition of the military service, has reflected great credit upon himself, his unit, and the U.S. Army."
For Smith, reading the citation and the personal note from her father that came with it was a turning point.
"At age 33, to discover that my dad had fought in that battle, to realize that he had given and sacrificed so much, it was very compelling to me.
"Maybe some anger I had for my dad, for being absent, for not being a good communicator," Smith said. "Things began to make a whole lot more sense to me."
In war, men are asked to do things counter to their nature. Then they're expected to return home and become their old selves again. It's not just the combat soldier who suffers. Their families also often pay a price, Smith said.
With the copy of the military citation, Bevan left a note for his daughter. It revealed a deep hurt and a long-suppressed hope for her to truly and finally come to know him.
"Amy,
“I’ve tried to keep this buried for 34 years. I guess some things just can’t stay buried. When this took place, I was a 20-year-old kid who thought he knew all the answers. Looking back, I’ve realized I didn’t even know the questions."
The questions are still there, five years after her father's passing. Smith's grandson, Gavin Gaiser, will turn 17 in July. And he's intent on enlisting in the military after his graduation from high school.
"My whole life, I've always wanted to be in the military," he said. "I'm 99 percent certain I'm going to do it."
He's already spoken to recruiters. He's set his sights on the Marine Corps.
But his his grandmother, Amy Smith, definitely has mixed feelings about it.
She's seen how it affected his great-grandfather, and other men who go off to war, Gavin said.
"My dad died in 2015," Smith said. "He was exposed to Agent Orange during the war."
She believes the chemical defoliant hastened his death.
"Vietnam never left him," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.