Although some restrictions are starting to be lifted, family gatherings continue to take on a unique flavor as loved ones attempt to stay in contact during the coronavirus pandemic.
With that in mind, several local families have come up with creative ways to continue traditions and share events with loved ones today, on Father’s Day.
MOVIE DAY
In the Weltons' Bakersfield household, that typically means traveling to the coast and enjoying a meal before taking in a show at a local movie theater.
This year, that simply isn’t possible. So the grown children decided to do the next best thing by bringing the tradition to their home.
Spoiler alert: It’s a surprise, so don’t tell dad, family patriarch Arthur James Welton Jr., a retired correctional officer. At least not until later this morning.
The family is planning to prepare a seafood brunch after watching Sunday church services on Facebook Live. That’s when things will get interesting.
Charissa Welton-Velasquez, husband Pedro, sister Faith and mom Antonina will transform their home into a movie theater, even going so far as to dress the part as theater employees.
“It means a lot to me to be able to do this,” said Charissa, an EMT with Hall Ambulance the past four years. “My dad is my best friend. He’s always been very supportive. He was my coach and took me under his (wing). He always taught us how to protect ourselves and to be aware of our surroundings. He’s always been the poster child for what it means to get things done, no matter what, and to always take care of your family. We just wanted to give a little bit back for what he has done and to show our appreciation.”
Popcorn, candy, soda, water and nachos are available at the snack bar ... er ... kitchen, with free tickets available for shows in multiple theaters (living room, bedrooms, etc.).
Dad’s favorite movies, including cinema classics “The Godfather,” “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” “A Fistful of Dollars” and a still-to-be-determined Bruce Lee film are scheduled to be shown.
Gifts will be presented at some point, including a “big gift” that the entire family pooled their resources to buy. Sorry, that item will have to stay secret a bit longer.
A MORE SOMBER HOLIDAY
Father’s Day is filled with mixed emotions for Christy Graham, an accounting specialist. Her father, Charles Wells, died in 2005, but she understands the importance of recognizing her husband, Kenny, and his father, Darrell Graham.
“It’s kind of a sad holiday for me,” said Christy, who's planning to make her husband’s favorite coffee cake for breakfast and then serve another favorite of his, peanut butter pie, after dinner. “I feel pretty emotional. I miss him so much and feel somewhat robbed that he is not here to enjoy his grandchildren.
“But I try to refocus my emotions and celebrate my wonderful husband. This is his day, too. He has been an amazing dad and it melts my heart to see the love and devotion he has and gives to my children. He deserves to be celebrated.”
The same feeling extends to her father-in-law.
“He is the quiet type, but he’s always accepted me and my children into his heart with love and pride,” Christy said. “He always says he has to pull double grandpa duties because he has to try to fill (my father’s) shoes.”
After exchanging cards and gifts, Christy says the family typically settles in for a night of relaxation. She jokes it will also feature two of her “not-so-favorite” topics, football and politics.
“The evening is always filled with laughter,” she says. “All in all, it's a simple celebration of the men in our immediate family. We are surrounded by food, made with love and the love of our family.”
GETTING AWAY FOR THE DAY
Susan Chaidez, who works at a high school in the Kern High School District, and her husband of 45 years, Stan, are planning to spend the day wine tasting in the Tehachapi mountains, a passion the two have shared the past 10 years.
Unfortunately, that’s something they haven’t been able to do as frequently with the shutdown of local wineries.
But this weekend, the two are joining a few friends and plan to hit a handful of wineries in the area to celebrate Father’s Day. The couple’s three children were unable to get together with Mom and Dad this weekend, so they made arrangements to spend time with them the previous weekend.
“It’s something we enjoy together, with friends,” said Chaidez, who lives in Stallion Springs and belongs to 10 different wineries. “It’s very relaxing. It’s really good wine and it’s not that expensive. It’s a good day trip. We’ve just kind of gotten hooked on it.”
Floyd Martin Jr., a longtime educator in Kern County, plans to have a busy Father’s Day.
He traveled Saturday to Downey to see his father, Floyd Martin Sr., who will turn 95 on Wednesday. He'll stay the night and spend the morning with his father, a World War II veteran, with his mom and two older sisters.
“We all get to share the morning giving thanks to an amazing man,” said Floyd Jr., who plans to give him his favorite treat, a package of Red Man chewing tobacco.
“It’s key to his longevity,” he joked.
Later, Floyd Jr. will return to Bakersfield where his five children are planning an afternoon barbecue for the family's fathers, their “old man,” his son Crosby, who has two kids, and his son-in-law Rafael Esqueda.
“Then I will get to be with the five most amazing children a father could pray for,” Floyd Jr. said. “So Sunday is truly special. Three generations of the same family will celebrate Father’s Day together. How cool is that.”
