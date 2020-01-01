The way Chabad of Bakersfield's Rabbi Shmuli Schlanger sees it, there are thousands and thousands of good people going up against a few crazy people. The crazy people being those who kill people in a church or attack people at the home of a rabbi with a machete, both of which happened in Texas and New York on Sunday morning.
"We should concentrate on our prayers," Schlanger said, "but the time has come that we have to keep our eyes and ears out, and not just for ourselves but the people around us."
To that end, he and many other faith leaders, who regularly preach peace, compassion and forgiveness, are increasingly thinking about security and ways to protect against potential violence and threats.
Active shooter training is no longer just for schools and airports. In the wake of shootings at churches, mosques and Jewish centers across the country, houses of worship are now recruiting volunteers for security response teams, installing reinforced doors and gates, and replacing stained glass with shatterproof glass.
Following the mass shooting at the Chabad of Poway in April, Gov. Gavin Newsom authorized $15 million in state funds for a program to improve security at nonprofit facilities, including religious centers, that are targets of hate-motivated violence. In 2020, the state will start awarding grants of up to $200,000 to groups that applied for the funding, which will cover physical upgrades like security doors and gates, lighting and alarm systems and pay for security guards.
The governor's office said in May that hate crimes are increasing in California. Citing the latest data from the California Attorney General’s Office, Newsom's office said there were 1,093 reported hate crimes in 2017, a 17.4 percent increase from 2016. Anti-Jewish bias events rose from 82 in 2016 to 104 in 2017, an increase of 26.8 percent. Anti-Muslim bias events rose from 37 in 2016 to 46 in 2017.
"I never thought that I would work at a church and oversee safety and think about procedures for an active shooter situation," said Josh White, who grew up attending Laurelglen Bible Church on Ashe Road and was hired three years ago as the church's adult ministries director.
White, 25, had a passion to work in the church, serve congregants and teach the Bible. But he was a bit surprised when his job description also included heading up a safety team to respond to medical and security issues.
He oversees a group of church volunteers that has developed an emergency protocol for the children's ministry, the sanctuary and other areas in the event of an armed intruder intent on inflicting mayhem on the church campus, which regularly has more than 500 people on Sundays.
Church members who are retired law enforcement or teachers have shared their training in how to respond to a critical incident, including a possible shooter, and a CHP officer has also conducted trainings for the team. The plans include training ushers and greeters, and strategically positioning certain volunteers within the sanctuary during Sunday service in locations considered vulnerable points.
"You want your volunteers to be able to recognize something that doesn't seem right ... so you're not completely caught off guard in the sanctuary," White said. "And always ... if something doesn't feel right, tell someone.
Rabbi Schlanger said he was supportive of the government stepping in to help out.
"All in all it's unbelievable what's gone on in this country. We as a community have to be vigilant and look out for each other and choose the side that's good and teach our children to choose the side that's good," Schlanger said.
"We've just come from the holiday of Hannukah, a holiday of increasing light," he said, "and hopefully soon the light will prevail."
