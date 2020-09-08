Ian Journey, a local professional engineer, has announced his candidacy for the Bakersfield City School District School Board Area 5 Seat, according to a news release.
"Our education system is the most important determinant of our children’s economic future which directly affects the well-being of our community," Journey said, in a release. "I want to prepare our children to pursue their greatest dreams with confidence. I want them to achieve a rewarding quality of life through job security and financial independence, which can only result from outstanding educational opportunities."
Journey is a mechanical engineer at Baskin Mechanical Engineers and he co-owns a bakery, Baker’s Outpost, with his wife. He is a father of two children who attend BCSD. He also volunteers as a Court Appointed Special Advocate and is a member of the Kern, Inyo and Mono Workforce Development Board.
Journey's candidacy emphasizes equity, teacher autonomy, fiscal accountability and hands-on learning.
"I believe the best educational outcomes for our children are achieved when they are physically in school," he said, in a release. "I believe in a 'Learn by Doing' philosophy where attentive hands-on opportunities are at the core of the learning experience."
For more information on his candidacy, visit www.ianjourney.com.
Journey is running for Area 5 seat that will be open when Fred L. Haynes ends his term.
