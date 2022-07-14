Local elected officials react to passing of KCFD captain

"Our hearts break to announce the passing of Capt. Brian Falk. As a 20-year veteran of the Kern County Fire Department, Capt. Falk exemplifies the ideals of public service through his selfless dedication to protect the lives and property of Kern County residents. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his family, friends and colleagues."
— District 2 Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner
•••
"I’m deeply saddened to hear about the tragic passing of Capt. Brian Falk, a 20-year veteran of the Kern County Fire Department. He lived a life devoted to serving others and was known among his fellow first responders for his uplifting energy and sense of humor. It is a very sad week for our community given that this is the second death in the last few days. KCFD seasonal firefighter Aiden Agnor, at just 18 years old, had just graduated from Quartz Hill (High School), and was loved by all who knew him. Judy and I send our heartfelt condolences to Brian’s family and to Aiden’s family, their friends and their colleagues at the department."
— 23rd District Congressman Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield
•••
"I’m deeply saddened by the loss of Capt. Brian Falk. He selflessly served our Kern County community for 20 years, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. I’m praying for his family, loved ones and the entire department during this difficult time."
"Today, we mourn the loss of Capt. Brian Falk. We honor his lifelong dedication and service to Kern County. Our community sends love and prayers to his loved ones and the entire Kern County Fire family."
— 34th District Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield
"Capt. Brian Falk dedicated his career and his life to his community. On behalf of the state of California and our community, I extend my deepest sympathies to his family, his loved ones and the entire Kern County Fire Department."
— 32nd District State Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield
•••
"I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Capt. Brian Falk of the Kern County Fire Department, who lost his life in the line of duty. Capt. Falk served the citizens of Kern County for 20 years, dedicating much of his life to serving his community. We are beyond grateful for his years of service and sacrifice. May his legacy be carried on through the lives he has saved and the community he has selflessly served."
— 16th Senate District State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield