Local elected officials push Caltrans to make Union Avenue safer

Bakersfield and Kern elected officials called on Caltrans Wednesday to make safety improvements along Union Avenue as a way of possibly reducing pedestrian and driver deaths on the busy thoroughfare.
Three city councilmen and one county supervisor told reporters gathered mid-afternoon at Union and 21st Street that the state agency has long recognized problems on the avenue, such as a need for formal crosswalks, but failed to act on them.
Ward 4 City Councilman Bob Smith, who serves as chairman of the region's transportation coordinator, the Kern Council of Governments, pointed to 28 traffic-related deaths on Union in the last two years but zero state investment on Union. Partially as a result, Smith said he avoids the avenue when riding his bicycle around town.
"It's the only street I never go down," he said.
Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales noted the city put in a high-intensity crosswalk on 24th Street in downtown as an example of appropriate government action to improve pedestrian safety. He said it's time for Caltrans, which has sole jurisdiction along Union, to take similar action.
Gonzales proposed several possible improvements, including additional sidewalks, new lighting and lower speed limits along Union.
In response, Caltrans issued a statement Thursday evening that discussed some of the agency's plans to address commuter needs and safety in the area.
"Caltrans aims to accommodate all modes of transportation, and the safety of vulnerable road users, including pedestrians and bicyclists," said Christian Lukens, a regional spokesman for Caltrans. "To that end, there are three projects currently expected to be in construction by 2023 that target pedestrian and bicycle safety specifically: one that will install a pedestrian hybrid beacon (identical to the crosswalk at 24th Street and Pine Street) that provides solid red indications when a pedestrian is in the crosswalk ahead; another project that will install bike lanes, including green paint for bike lane designation, as well as additions of sidewalk to areas that currently have gaps; and a project that will upgrade curb ramps along State Route 204."
Ward 1 Councilman Eric Arias noted a recent 10-car pileup on Union and a traffic fatality on the street earlier this week. Given that it's a residential thoroughfare heavily used by bicycles and pedestrians, he said it's time Caltrans "stop studying and start fixing the roads."
Arias said there are many options but that the full solution should be a holistic approach to solving Union's traffic problems.
"It can't be patchwork," he said.
County Supervisor Leticia Perez said voters in Bakersfield and Kern "showed up in a big way" when the state requested support for raising taxpayer money to fix California's transportation infrastructure. Now, she said, it's time for Caltrans to reciprocate.
She also asked that the state agency solicit local ideas for making Union safer, adding, "We do need the public's input."
Also weighing in at the event was a member of the Golden Empire Transit District's advisory board, wheelchair user Tracey Mensch. She said work is needed to make traffic on the sidewalk less risky.
"I just want to see safer roads for us and access for people like myself," she said.
A local spokesman for Caltrans was unable to immediately respond to a request for comment after the hastily called news conference.