Homegrown educator Brooke Malley Ault is running for Bakersfield City School District Area Five trustee, according to a news release.
“I had the good fortune of attending wonderful Bakersfield City schools, and I want to make sure that all the children in the district, including my son, have that same opportunity,” says Ault.
Ault also attended Foothill and Highland high school, Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield.
In addition to her time spent in the traditional classroom, Ault has been a coach for We the People, an on-campus intervention teacher and is currently a high school counselor.
“I want to use my knowledge as a teacher and school counselor to fight for all children who attend BCSD schools so they have the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential. We need another experienced educator to fill Dr. Fred Haynes’ vacant seat,” says Ault.
For more information, visit brookeforbcsd.com.
