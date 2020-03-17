Several educational institutions will be offering free or reduced meals to children while schools are closed temporarily, beginning Wednesday.
Kern High School District
Kern High School District’s Nutrition Services Department will provide free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 2 to 18 during the temporary school closures, beginning Wednesday through April 9, according to a news release.
Students can receive meals from any elementary or high school, regardless of the district where they attend classes.
All schools operated by KHSD will serve “grab and go” meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students can either receive meals at the drive-through location established at the bus-loading zone or walk to the pick-up location to receive lunch and breakfast for the following day.
If driving, parents and students should remain in their vehicles while Nutrition Services distributes meals to each child in the car. Students need to be present to receive meals.
Meal distribution sites include: Arvin High School; Independence High School; West High School; Bakersfield High School; Kern Valley High School; Stockdale High School; Centennial High School; Liberty High School; East Bakersfield High School; Mira Monte High School; Foothill High School; North High School; Frontier High School; Ridgeview High School; Golden Valley High School;Shafter High School; Highland High School; South High School; East Belle Terrace; Nueva High School; Vista High School; and Vista West High School.
All sites surrounding East Belle Terrace (ROC, AIM, ABLE and TDS) will have one location for meal distribution in the ROP bus loading zone on South Mount Vernon Avenue. Schuetz and RCC can pick-up their meals at their home sites.
KHSD students who have special meal accommodations on file will need to communicate with the Nutrition Services office staff to confirm if they will pick up their meals daily. Parents should contact Nutrition Services at (661) 827-3190 for these services.
Bakersfield City School District
Bakersfield City School District meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at most school sites. It will contain a sack lunch for the day and a sack breakfast for the following day, according to a BCSD Facebook post.
Pick-up will take place at a child's school site. However, students who attend Chipman, Chavez, Downtown Elementary, Compton, McKinley, Munsey, Noble, Sierra and Rafer/SEAL Center have a different pick-up location. Those are, respectively, Eissler, Fletcher, Franklin, Harding, Emerson, Curran, Washington, Garza and Emerson.
Students must be present and accompanied by an adult to pick up meals.
Meals will be provided every day during the closure, with the exception of spring break, April 6 through 13.
Kern County Superintendent of Schools
Lunch will be provided, along with breakfast for the next day, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at various Kern County Superintendent of Schools locations.
Children 18 and under must be present to receive their meal. Meal service is “Grab N Go” and may not be consumed on the premises.
Service line options will include a drive-thru (in the parking lot) and a pick-up table for those families walking to the campus. When going through the drive-thru, families must remain in their vehicles. Meals for the children will be distributed based on the number of children in the vehicle.
Pick-up locations include: Aurora School, Richardson Center, Kern Community School, North Kern Community School and the Kelly F. Blanton Ed. Center.
(2) comments
Just heard from a nurse at Memorial Hospital, there are 11 patients in isolation who are being tested for COVID 19. If I were a betting man and I am, I bet all public and private schools will be closed for the remainder of the year.
And the KHSD claims they are not a nanny state. Are they running an educational program or a restaurant ???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.