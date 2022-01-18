Local economists will interpret data during webinar

Two local economists will go over recent local, regional and national data Wednesday as part of an hourlong discussion of factors affecting Kern County's small business and energy sectors.
Cal State Bakersfield applied economist Richard Ryan and professor emeritus Mark Evans, former chairman of the university's economics department, will join Director Kelly Bearden of CSUB's Small Business Development Center for a webinar starting at noon.
Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions live. sign up online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief97.