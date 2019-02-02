Many's the football fan who enjoys appetizers and beer during the Super Bowl — but close to 10,000 chicken wings flying out of a single restaurant? And 16 kegs of beer flowing pint by pint at another?
Believe it. It's not quite as big a deal as Christmas, but for sheer calorie consumption, New Year's Eve's got nothing on the biggest day of the year in American spectator sports.
Don't think it'll be easy for local restaurants, bars and caterers, some of which have been preparing for weeks to make sure customers get what they came for. Based on last year's cheery holiday sales totals, some places are expecting a bump of as much as 50 percent over last year's receipts.
Their employees will be feeling it, too. Nobody on the payroll gets the day off, first of all. Even places that don't normally open on Sundays feel obligated to staff up, if only for a few hours. And in case you're expecting servers to remain impartial throughout the game, well, forget about it.
"My employees are all looking forward just to watch the game themselves," said Teresa Scott-Valdez, general manager at RJ's Bar & Grill on Hageman Road in northwest Bakersfield, where customers go through 75 heaping orders of "trash can" nachos on a typical Sunday. She expects to sell twice that many today.
Stocking up
With 14 televisions and not one seat without a good view of at least one of them, RJ's is expecting an exceptionally busy day. It stocked up on 16 kegs, most of them the house favorites: Michelob Ultra, Bud Light and Coors Light. The entire duration of today's game has been declared happy hour, with $3 draft beers and $5 appetizers.
"They're going to be eating a ton of appetizers," Scott-Valdez said. "Appetizers are going to fly out my, out my window."
Even Mexicali on 18th Street — a restaurant that doesn't usually see a lot of business during the Super Bowl and expects to close today between 3 and 4 p.m. — expects to sell 30 taquito, cheese roll and chips platters in advance of the game. Controller Michael Guerra said Christmas is the only day of the year people buy more platters.
Wings and more wings
But let's not kid ourselves: Chicken wings are where it's at for a lot of Super Bowl fans. One local Buffalo Wild Wings location is anticipating $10,000 in sales today, which is really something considering it does between $3,500 to $4,500 most Sundays.
A supervisor there, one who insisted his name not be published because he's not authorized to speak with the news media and worried he'd be fired, said his location will put out nearly 10,000 chicken wings today. To that add mini-corn dogs, nachos, fried pickles, onion rings and, of course, french fries. "You can only imagine the amount of fries a place like this will go through," he said.
No one on staff will have the day off, he said, adding the restaurant expects to have employees taking orders by phone all day long. And as a result of preparations that began about a month ago, every customer will get a "goodie bag" filled with coupons and other promotions.
A special exception
Caesar's Italian Deli on Brimhall Road got a rush of orders mid-week after having very few on file Monday. Owner Anthony Belluomini said the restaurant doesn't open Sundays but he's making a small exception to accommodate what is for him the second-busiest catering day of the year after Christmas but before No. 3, which is New Year's Eve.
Anticipating 150 Super Bowl orders — a 50 percent increase over last year based on strong holiday business— he was expecting to spend all day Saturday with staff and family members preparing a variety of trays filled with meat and cheese, veggies or fruit. But once they're all out the door, it'll be time to head home.
"We close at noon," he said, "so that way we can get ready for our own party."
