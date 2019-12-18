Mercy and Memorial Hospitals handed out more than $365,000 in funding to eight local nonprofits Wednesday in a continuing effort to expand the reach and mission of the local healthcare centers.
"It's about taking the work we do beyond the walls of the hospitals and into the community," said Donna Winkley, regional director, special needs & community outreach, for Mercy and Memorial Hospitals Bakersfield.
The eight organizations were presented with grant checks Wednesday by members of the Dignity Health Community Grants Program review committee. Members traveled all over Bakersfield, visiting the recipient organizations to present the checks, which ranged from $25,000 to $75,000.
In total, $365,318 in funding was awarded, targeted primarily toward organizations whose programs and projects provide a direct service to the poor, the underserved and the underinsured, Winkley said.
According to a Dignity Health news release, the grants were presented to the following recipients:
• Grimm Family Educational Foundation: $35,318
• Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County: $25,000
• Links for Life: $25,000
• St. Vincent de Paul: $70,000
• Catholic Charities: $60,000
• Bakersfield Homeless Center: $25,000
• Bakersfield Recovery Services: $50,000
• Wounded Heroes Fund: $75,000
The Dignity Health Community Grants Program was established in 1990 as an opportunity to collaborate with other non-profit organizations who are working to improve the health status and quality of life in communities where Dignity Health hospitals are located. Since the program began, more than $4.5 million has been awarded to 64 agencies in Kern County alone.
