Julie Sprenger, previously the president of Dignity Health Southern California, has been named to a new role in the company: President of CommonSpirit Health’s newly expanded Southern California Division.
Sprenger oversaw Dignity Health Hospitals in Los Angeles County, San Bernardino County and Clark County, Nevada. Now she will also be overseeing hospitals on the Central Coast and Central California — a total of 21 facilities, which include Memorial Hospital, Mercy Southwest and Mercy Downtown, according to Dignity Health spokesperson Christina Zicklin.
According to a release from the company, CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system that was created in February 2019 through the alignment of Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. The company has centers in 21 states. This new Southern California division will be the largest in CommonSpirit Health, with $6 billion in revenue.
Sprenger began her career two decades ago as an emergency room nurse. She was previously the senior vice president of operations for Dignity Health Southern California.
Recently, she served on the Los Angeles Surge Hospital (LASH), which was a public-private partnership between California, Los Angeles County, Dignity Health and Kaiser Permanente. She also served as its CEO for the temporary facility, which provided ICU services to COVID-19 patients.
“I’m looking forward to learning all I can about our diverse markets and working with our incredibly dedicated teams across Southern California to expand access to affordable, high-quality health care,” Sprenger said, in a release. “Now, more than ever, it’s essential to reassure our communities that we are here for them.”