A local Denny’s restaurant has begun a drive-thru service to minimize person-to-person contact during the new coronavirus pandemic.
The Denny’s at 4440 Gosford Road in Bakersfield is allowing customers to order and pay in advance, and pull into a designated parking spot to receive a food package ready to be taken home.
The number for the Denny’s is 661-827-0103.
All Denny’s are also waiving delivery fees until April 12. The service is available at dennys.com.
