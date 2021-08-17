Local Democrats urge 'no' vote in recall election

Democratic Party leaders from the Central Valley are encouraging residents to vote "no" in the upcoming gubernatorial recall election.
A news release endorsed by Democratic political figures from Kern, Tulare and Fresno counties said the eyes of the nation were watching California's recall decision, and they urged residents to mark "no" on their ballots.
"As governor, Gavin Newsom has protected civil rights, pursued economic expansion, championed women’s issues and been a courageous leader throughout this devastating pandemic," the news release said. "We cannot allow Republicans to reverse all the progress made by Governor Newsom and Democrats."
To vote against the recall, voters should mark "no" on the ballot's first question, and then leave the second question blank, they urged. The Democrats urged residents to mail their ballots as soon as possible once received.
The Democrats included in the news release were, Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez, Bakersfield City Councilman Eric Arias, Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, Delano City Councilman Sal Solorio-Ruiz, Delano City Councilwoman Veronica Vasquez, Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio, Wasco City Councilman Alex Garcia, Fresno County Board of Education member James Martinez, Kingsburg Councilwoman Jewel Hurtado, Lindsay City Councilman Hipolito Cerros and Mendota City Councilman Jose Alonso.