The public is invited to join local Democrats on Tuesday and Wednesday at Goose Loonies in downtown Bakersfield for the second Presidential Candidate Debates.
The local watch parties will be co-hosted by Democratic Women of Kern and the Kern County Democratic Central Committee. The events begin at 5 p.m. both nights and will include games and prizes.
The debates, airing live on CNN from the Fox Theater in Detroit, allow the candidates the opportunity to answer questions and discuss topics of importance to the nation’s voters.
Candidates scheduled to appear in Tuesday’s debate are Steve Bullock, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, John Hickenlooper, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Tim Ryan, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Marianne Williamson.
Candidates scheduled to take part in Wednesday’s debate are Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Bill de Blasio, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Jay Inslee and Andrew Yang.
