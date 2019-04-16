Strata Credit Union, until recently known as Kern Federal Credit Union, plans to break ground soon on a new branch.
Construction is set to begin May 9 in the Vallarta Supermarkets Inc. shopping center at 1535 Panama Lane.
Strata has two locations: one at H Street and Truxtun Avenue, another in the Rosedale area along Coffee Road in the WinCo Foods parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.