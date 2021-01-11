The Kern County Superior Court has settled a lawsuit with civil liberties groups that would allow public access to court proceedings, according to a news release from the First Amendment Coalition.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the court had limited access, but it has now agreed to allow in-person access as well as provide remote audio access to proceedings, the news release stated.
"Secret court proceedings are anathema to our system of government, and so we are grateful that they once again are open to the people of Kern County," said David Snyder, executive director of the First Amendment Coalition.
The First Amendment Coalition, the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California and the families of five defendants brought the original suit in U.S. District Court in Fresno in June.
The agreement calls for audio access to everything except for confidential proceedings. In-person access with proper social distancing will be allowed in the Metro Division and Metro Traffic Division, and the courthouses in Delano, Lamont, Mojave, Ridgecrest and Shafter.