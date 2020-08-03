A Bakersfield medical equipment supplier has fallen far short of its contractual commitment to provide the state with 8,000 ventilators for treatment of COVID-19 patients.
As of Wednesday, Ashli Healthcare Inc. had sent the state just 188 of the breathing-assistance machines, or less than 2½ percent of the promised total, according to the agency that in April signed a $139 million, no-bid supply contract with the company.
A spokeswoman for the state agency, the Department of General Services, said in an email Monday Ashli “is facing the same supply chain and raw material problem that suppliers across the nation are facing.”
Ventilators are a vital piece of equipment for treating severe cases of COVID-19, which can make breathing difficult for some patients. In some hospitals they are in short supply.
Ashli didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
Ashli's failure to deliver according to the contract's timetable was first reported by The Sacramento Bee.
The company's contract with the Department of General Services, dated April 6, states Ashli was supposed to begin delivering 100 V-Pro ventilators in May. The machines are made by Ventec Life Systems, a manufacturer based in Bothell, Wash.
Ventec was unavailable for immediate comment.
By June, delivery of the ventilators was supposed to ramp up to 100 machines weekly, then increase in July to 400 per week and in August to 1,000 weekly, according to the state contract. The price of the ventilators was set at $16,250 per unit, taxes not included.
Other items included in the procurement contract include 8,000 roll stands and bacterial filters. It called for payments to be made after delivery.
Hassan stated no-bid contracts are common during disaster responses because they speed up the procurement process. She didn't immediately respond to an emailed question about how the state settled on Ashli to fulfill the contract.
"Although it was no-bid, (the department) still ensures prices are negotiated for a fair price," Hassan wrote. "Once the quote is received, the buyer compares prices with prior purchases and targets prices. The buyer verifies payment terms are reasonable and ascertains shipping costs, if applicable."
The agency recently received a list of additional ventilator models from the state Emergency Medical Services Authority, Hassan added. She wrote that the department is trying to procure those models "as a back-up plan to acquire as many ventilators as possible."
Ashli was incorporated in 2009, according to information on file with the office of California's Secretary of State. Public records show the company also has locations in Fresno and San Diego.
(1) comment
money money money......Medical supply company searched by FBI Tuesday
BY BREAKING NEWS BLOG Mar 15, 2013 Updated Sep 13, 2016 0
In addition to two local medical offices, a medical supply business was also searched by the FBI Tuesday. FBI spokeswoman Gina Swankie confirmed that Ashli Healthcare, Inc.'s address at 2201 Zeus Court was searched. Highgrove Medical Center and Valley Medical Group were also visited by FBI agents, as well as two addresses that appeared to be linked to Dr. Hemmal S. Kothary of Highgrove and Dr. Carlos Alvarez of Valley Medical Group. On Friday, Ashli Healthcare released a statement saying the business is proud of its "long standing track record of working with Dr. Alvarez and many other physicians in this community." "We are fully cooperating with federal investigators and we are confident this will reaffirm our ongoing ethical business practices," said the statement credited to President and Owner Heriberto Diaz.
