Local companies donate meals to Adventist Health amid rise in COVID-19 cases

It’s no secret health care workers are overworked, exhausted and quitting in record numbers during the lengthy COVID-19 pandemic. Jim Burke Ford Lincoln stepped up to shower staff at Adventist Health with some appreciation Thursday by providing 150 meals to frontline workers during Kern County's third surge in COVID-19 cases.
“It’s really easy to forget about the people that are helping you out,” said Daniel Green, the marketing director of Jim Burke Ford Lincoln. “It's important to us to give back to the community … and make sure all people, all roles are feeling appreciated.”
Martin’s Meats and Deli Market catered meat and vegetarian sandwiches, cookies, along with their homemade salsa and barbecue sauce to the AIS Cancer Center, Quest Imaging and physical therapists, said Teresa Adamo, the marketing manager with Adventist Health.
Daniel Wolcott, the president of Adventist Health, said staffing in hospitals has become a constant challenge during the entire pandemic. Wolcott added that he cannot physically help licensed nurses, but can secure donations that remind these workers of the supportive community.
“It just means the world to our team,” Wolcott said.
Wolcott said this pandemic has impacted every single person and businesses in this community. Therefore, this donation is remarkably special because everyone benefits: a local restaurant receives business and health care workers have the opportunity to feel the generosity, he said.
"(Food) is a tangible way to say: we love you, we appreciate you, we care about you," Wolcott said. "Anytime we can give our folks food, it sends an uplifting message to them about our care and compassion."
Local company Martin’s Meat and Deli Market was contacted by Jim Burke Ford Lincoln to provide the meals, said Audrey Chavez, an owner of the restaurant. She said their catering company sought to contribute because many health care workers have been overlooked during the third surge of cases.
Chavez said the workers must feel exhausted and frustrated that many unvaccinated individuals still require attention and care when vaccines are widely available in the United States. She hopes their home-cooked meals will nourish nurses’ spirits and provide them with solace amid the trying circumstances. Chavez hopes other business will follow suit and donate as well.
“We love serving our community,” Chavez said. “We like to be able to do things with love.”
The owner also thanked the frontline workers for providing COVID-19 patients comfort — often, many individuals died without their family, with only a staff member as human contact, she said.
Fatima Pacheco, an imaging assistant in the radiology department, said employees feel valued when the community remembers their hard work. Everyone in her department was very excited when they heard about the free meals amid all the devastating losses felt in her profession each day.
“We have so much support here,” Pacheco said. “We're really thankful.”