Mt. Poso Cogeneration Company, Macpherson Energy Corporation, DTE Biomass and Independence High School’s Energy and Utility Career Academy hosted a ceremony and presentation recognizing Wednesday as National Bioenergy Day in Kern County.
The Mt. Poso plant was converted to run 100 percent locally sourced woody biomass fuel, instead of coal, and is delivering 44 megawatts of clean, renewable energy to the California grid, according to a press release. It produces clean, low-emissions power exclusively from woody biomass fuel. The wood used to fuel the power plant comes from landfill diversion construction waste and agricultural sources.
“What an excellent experience for the students to learn about the benefits of bioenergy,” said Dean Juola, principal of Independence High School, in a press release. “Biomass is a valuable renewable option. Biomass is considered a renewable energy source because its inherent energy comes from the sun and because it can regrow in a relatively short time. Since California’s objective is to be 100 percent renewable energy by 2045, plants like Mt. Poso provide a huge benefit."
