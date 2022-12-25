 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local churches struggle with vandalism, petty theft

Slide Public Safety

The crimes fueling many business owners’ ire these days — vandalism, petty theft and the like — have also struck Kern’s religious institutions, typically considered untouchable because of their sacrosanct status.

Worship centers of every stripe are voicing concerns about vandals and thieves striking their sacred land and changing the definition of churchgoing habits. Though usually minor in nature, these crimes leave a lasting impact on congregants seeking respite from an often overwhelming daily life.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.

Coronavirus Cases