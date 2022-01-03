You have permission to edit this article.
Local CHP, Statewide CHP release statistics of deaths, arrests over New Year's weekend

The California Highway Patrol office in Bakersfield arrested nine people on suspicion of DUI over the New Year’s weekend, according to a CHP news release. The office also reported there weren’t any fatal crashes in the Bakersfield office’s area.

The office had a maximum enforcement period from Friday to Sunday, which means all available resources were on patrol, according to officials.

Statewide, CHP officers made 263 arrests in connection to a DUI on New Year’s Eve. That represents an 8 percent increase from the same time last year, a CHP twitter post said.

An officer arrested an individual on suspicion of a DUI every six minutes throughout the state. At the end of the maximum enforcement period on Sunday, a total of 510 arrests were made in connection to a DUI, according to the CHP Headquarters on Twitter.

Statewide, 29 people were killed in fatal crashes over the New Year’s holiday weekend, a CHP twitter post said.

