Local California Highway Patrol Officers fanned out across Interstate 5 during a special operation this week, which resulted in the issuance of more than 100 citations, according to a social media post.
Thirteen CHP officers from Bakersfield, Buttonwillow, Fort Tejon and other areas cracked down on drivers from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Of the 107 issued citations, 56 drivers were cited for speed, two for not wearing their seat belts, 40 commercial drivers were cited for speed, six for mechanical violations and three for "moving violations," an Instagram post said.