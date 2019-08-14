Jay Tamsi, president and CEO of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, has been named 2019 Chamber Executive of the Year by the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce.
A Delano native who graduated from Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield, Tamsi has led the chamber for eight years.
“I’m honored and humbled to receive this award for doing what I truly care about: serving my community,” Tamsi said in a news release. “It’s been my pleasure to see the growth of our membership and the achievements made by small business owners who have benefited from our programs and business services. My success is their success.”
He will be honored at the statewide group's 40th annual convention Aug. 20-23 in Stockton.
